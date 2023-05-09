Buy cheap Blackview Tab 6 from 95€ (05/2023)

The Blackview Tab 6 is an 8-inch tablet that, due to its rather weak technical data, is more of a tablet for the undemanding couch surfer or beginner who wants to use Android 11.

On Geekbuying.com you get the tablet right now thanks Coupon for 94,99 € with delivery from a eu-lager on offer.

Tablets are the perceived missing link between smartphones and laptops. The (Android) tablet combines a familiar operating system with a larger display. For most, the tablet is just that, namely a media player with a large display. The Blackview Tab 6 met for a price starting 94,99€ on Geekbuying.com exactly these requirements, in the rather lower price segment.

Technical data of the Blackview Tab 6 at a glance

Blackview Tab 6 Display 8 inch, IPS, 1280×800 pixels processor Unisoc T310, Quad-Core mit 2 GHz graphics chip k.A RAM 3 GB LPDDR4X Internal memory 32GB, expandable Camera 5 MP front camera 2 MP battery pack 5580 mAh connectivity Dual-Band W-LAN (inkl. AC), Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (inkl. Band 7, 8, 20) Features MicroSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack Dimensions / Weight 24,37 x 16.25 x 0.88 cm, 600g operating system Android 11

Tablet hardware for beginners?

The tablet itself does not make any big leaps in terms of design and does not dare to deviate. It is simple and can only set itself apart from the competition with the available blue housing color. Why should you change a working system? Even if Blackview gave the tablet the name “Tab 6”, the device still has one 8 Zoll IPS Display with a resolution of 1280×800 pixels.

As a processor, the manufacturer opted for one Unisoc T310 quad core with 2 GHz performance decided the of 3 GB RAM gets support. With this performance, the tablet only manages a comparatively low 102,000 points in the Antutu benchmark. This makes the tablet an absolute entry-level device.

The storage capacity falls with it 32 GB quite small, but can be expanded. So that the components do not have to starve from a lack of energy, there is a 6 in the tab 5580 mAh battery installed.

Connectivity and Operating System

For communication with the outside world, the tablet has dual-band WiFi (incl. AC) and a dual SIM card slot with LTE (incl. Band 7, 8, 20). Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C. Android 11 is used as the operating system.

What is included with the Blackview Tab 6?

The scope of delivery of the tablet does not bring any unexpected surprises. After all, the manufacturer includes a suitable EU power supply unit.

Blackview Tab 6

USB-C Kabel

Power adapter (EU)

User Guide

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Unfortunately, the Blackview Tab 6 tries to be a bit more than it really is and should have a somewhat difficult time on the market due to the lower display resolution and the low RAM. The price/performance ratio is still right with the right offer on the whole. Nevertheless, the tablet with 3 GB of RAM should reach its limits very quickly. The biggest plus point is the current Android 11 operating system.

That does not mean that you can no longer do anything with the tablet, but rather that this is really a pure media tablet for beginners. This means that the performance should be sufficient for surfing the Internet and YouTube, but the tablet should very quickly reach its limits when playing games.