Home » Buy cheap Blackview Tab 6 from 95€ (05/2023)
Technology

Buy cheap Blackview Tab 6 from 95€ (05/2023)

by admin
Buy cheap Blackview Tab 6 from 95€ (05/2023)

The Blackview Tab 6 is an 8-inch tablet that, due to its rather weak technical data, is more of a tablet for the undemanding couch surfer or beginner who wants to use Android 11.

On Geekbuying.com you get the tablet right now thanks Coupon for 94,99 € with delivery from a eu-lager on offer.

Tablets are the perceived missing link between smartphones and laptops. The (Android) tablet combines a familiar operating system with a larger display. For most, the tablet is just that, namely a media player with a large display. The Blackview Tab 6 met for a price starting 94,99€ on Geekbuying.com exactly these requirements, in the rather lower price segment.

Blackview Tab6 tablet in 3 different colors

Technical data of the Blackview Tab 6 at a glance

Blackview Tab 6
Display 8 inch, IPS, 1280×800 pixels
processor Unisoc T310, Quad-Core mit 2 GHz
graphics chip k.A
RAM 3 GB LPDDR4X
Internal memory 32GB, expandable
Camera 5 MP
front camera 2 MP
battery pack 5580 mAh
connectivity Dual-Band W-LAN (inkl. AC), Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (inkl. Band 7, 8, 20)
Features MicroSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
Dimensions / Weight 24,37 x 16.25 x 0.88 cm, 600g
operating system Android 11

Blackview Tab6 Tablet dimensions and colors

Tablet hardware for beginners?

The tablet itself does not make any big leaps in terms of design and does not dare to deviate. It is simple and can only set itself apart from the competition with the available blue housing color. Why should you change a working system? Even if Blackview gave the tablet the name “Tab 6”, the device still has one 8 Zoll IPS Display with a resolution of 1280×800 pixels.

As a processor, the manufacturer opted for one Unisoc T310 quad core with 2 GHz performance decided the of 3 GB RAM gets support. With this performance, the tablet only manages a comparatively low 102,000 points in the Antutu benchmark. This makes the tablet an absolute entry-level device.

The storage capacity falls with it 32 GB quite small, but can be expanded. So that the components do not have to starve from a lack of energy, there is a 6 in the tab 5580 mAh battery installed.

Blackview Tab6 Tablet Technical data at a glance

Connectivity and Operating System

For communication with the outside world, the tablet has dual-band WiFi (incl. AC) and a dual SIM card slot with LTE (incl. Band 7, 8, 20). Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C. Android 11 is used as the operating system.

Blackview Tab6 tablet battery size

What is included with the Blackview Tab 6?

The scope of delivery of the tablet does not bring any unexpected surprises. After all, the manufacturer includes a suitable EU power supply unit.

  • Blackview Tab 6
  • USB-C Kabel
  • Power adapter (EU)
  • User Guide

Blackview Tab6 tablet scope of delivery

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Unfortunately, the Blackview Tab 6 tries to be a bit more than it really is and should have a somewhat difficult time on the market due to the lower display resolution and the low RAM. The price/performance ratio is still right with the right offer on the whole. Nevertheless, the tablet with 3 GB of RAM should reach its limits very quickly. The biggest plus point is the current Android 11 operating system.

That does not mean that you can no longer do anything with the tablet, but rather that this is really a pure media tablet for beginners. This means that the performance should be sufficient for surfing the Internet and YouTube, but the tablet should very quickly reach its limits when playing games.

See also  Who is responsible for the nonsense that robots say?

You may also like

Inspired by the historical action game “Terracotta” of...

Is anyone else using my Netflix account?

We’re creating our dream theme park, Park Beyond,...

Sulfur crystal battery startup theion announces technological advances

Today is the last day to download PlayStation...

The world for rent: here is the future...

WhatsApp gets started: the smartwatch revolution has begun

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 16GB version, NVIDIA...

For the first time under 500 euros: The...

The lesson of the architect who designed the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy