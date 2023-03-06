Samsung also wants to keep up with the cheap import devices. You bid with the Galaxy Tab A8 a solid entry-level tablet at a fair price and advantage Widevine Level 1 to have on board, which many China tablets usually do without.

Dank Coupon, you can get the tablet if you order by KLARNA invoice, for small 157,49€ get hold of on Ebay.de.

We have already introduced you to many of the cheap import tablets. Samsung has also been following this for years. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a cheap entry-level tablet that should be absolutely sufficient for surfing and streaming on the couch.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 you get for 157,49€ on Ebay.de.

Technical data at a glance

Name Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Display 10.5 Zoll, 1920 x 1200 Pixel, IPS, 216 ppi processor Unisoc Tiger T618 Octa-Core @ 2 GHz graphics chip Mali G52 GPU random access memory 3 GB Internal memory 32GB (expandable) main camera 8 MP front camera 5 MP battery pack 7.040 mAh/15 Watt connectivity Dual band WLAN (incl. AC), Bluetooth 5.0, USB type C (USB 2.0), GPS, LTE (band 20) 3.5 mm jack connection operating system Android 13 Dimensions 247 mm x 162 mm x 7 mm Weight 508 Gramm

Simple design

Samsung relies on its classic design for almost all devices. The Tab A8 also makes an impact metal case high-quality. The angular design is also known from Apple, among other things. A good choice for me too. Personally, I don’t like rounded edges that much anyway, they don’t look very modern to me anymore.

On the back, the main camera protrudes slightly in a round element. The front camera is hidden in landscape format, in the middle on the right wide display edge. In contrast to the Chinese competitor, the display edge is quite wide, there are definitely narrower versions.

The dimensions of the Galaxy Tab A8 from 247 mm x 162 mm x 7 mm are default for a 10,5″ tablet. The weight with 508 Gramm is again a little more than the competition. Again, you also have a relative here big battery installed.

Full-HD Display mit IPS Panel

The 10.5 inch IPS panel has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 Pixel. This leads to a pixel density of 216 ppi and should be perfectly adequate for normal use.

On the other hand, it is commendable that Samsung, in contrast to the Chinese competition, does not rely on the certification for Widevine Level 1 waived. That means with the Tab A8 you can open Amazon, Netflix and Co. all films and series also in Full HD stream. For cost reasons, most inexpensive tablets do without the certificate, which means that playback is only possible in SD resolution with 720 x 480 pixels is possible – which looks clearly blurrier at over 10 inches.

Also the brightness of 365 cd/m² can convince in this price range and is in the upper average. If you want to use the tablet on the balcony or in the garden, you should still look for a place in the shade to be able to see everything on the display.

Good performance

That is driven Galaxy Tab A8 of a Unsicoc Tiger T618 Octa-Core and reaches one Clock speed up to 2GHz. This ensures a relatively brisk performance, especially for a tablet in this price range. The tablet is available in different variants, the smallest starts with the 3/32 GBthen there’s the 4/46 GB and if that’s not enough, you can go to the “big” version of 4/128 GB grasp. The small version is probably hardly worth it, since 3 GB is absolutely outdated. In addition, the internal storage space is microSD card expandable up to 1 TB.

Connectivity and Amenities

as a connection USB-C available, this supports maximum USB 2.0. This is normal for this price range and sufficient for occasional use. stands for wireless headphones Bluetooth 5.0 available. The Galaxy Tab A8 surfs through home networks to the maximum Dual-Band WLAN5. There is also one LTE version Tablets. GPS is also on board, which is again not a matter of course for an inexpensive tablet.

However, there is no fingerprint sensor. The good thing about a Samsung tablet is that you are better off with updates than with the imported devices. Here you should get updates for a good while and be supplied with the latest version, at least that’s the case Android 13 still works great.

Solid battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by a 7040 mAh strong battery supplied with juice. That’s solid battery performance for a tablet in this price range. With occasional use, you should probably be able to get by for several days without charging. The power adapter that Samsung supplies is a bit ridiculous. This only loads with a power of 8 Watt, which in turn means that it takes ≈ 4 hours to fully charge the tablet. Fortunately, the part with up to 15 Watt be loaded, which should at least halve the loading time.

Rudimentary camera

The equipment of the cameras is, as expected, kept very simple. But that’s totally fine considering the price of the tablet. The main camera was here with a 8-Megapixel-Sensor equipped and has at least one autofocus. The front camera also solves 5 Megapixel on. You shouldn’t expect too much here, but the camera should still be sufficient for snapshots. It’s not exactly pleasant and advantageous to take photos with such a large device anyway and that’s not the point of a tablet.

Conclusion: Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A8?

If you rely on manufacturers from Europe, you will get a cheap, solid tablet variant from Samsung. The Tab A8 is definitely sufficient for occasional streaming and surfing on the couch.

However, the competition from imported tablets is quite fierce. Sometimes you can even get better equipped devices for a lower price. However, the Widevine Level 1 is usually dispensed with. This is probably the biggest advantage of the tablet from Samsung. You can at least stream movies, series, etc. in Full HD with the Tab A8.

In itself, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a good entry-level 10.5-inch device for a fair price. The processor should also offer more than solid performance for the price.