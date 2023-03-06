This Monday the students of Neuquén celebrated the “last first day”the ritual where they spend sleepless night before the first day of school of your senior year of high school. The favorite place for the celebration was the promenade of the coast, where they registered riots and the police had to intervene. In addition, in the operation more than 1500 students on site.

were around 100 police officers those who, starting at two in the morning, were stationed in the places near Island 132 to carry out the operation for the “last first day” of the students in Neuquén.

Commissioner Pablo Silva told radio La Red how the work carried out by the police was. “Until four everything was carried out with total normality“He detailed, however, it was later when Situations arose that requested police intervention.

“At that time, two antagonistic groups they began to stage a brawl and they began to remove elements forceful between them,” Silva said. The police tried to dissuade the situation, “but the groups they became violent towards the staff throwing all kinds of elements, “he said, including bottles and stones.

The commissioner explained that there was only one ambulance request, where a young man who had a cutting wound. “The cures were made, but he did not need to be transferred to the hospital,” he explained.

It had been known that this young man He had been injured by a knife but Silva reflected that “analyzing the situation, taking into account that glass bottles were flying and his wound was not deep, the hypothesis was rejected«.

At the end of the night, the police personnel began to ask the young people to leave the place, but some refused, Silva recounted. «They began to make excesses and had to use the deterrent rubber bullets“he commented.

Finally, the commissioner indicated that in the vicinity of the Isla 132 and the river sector, an attendance of 1,500 to 1,700 students was estimated. who carried out the celebration of the UPD.



