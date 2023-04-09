The Vamvo YG300 Pro-Mini-Projector is a cheap entry-level projector, which with its relatively low resolution is not necessarily suitable for building a home cinema. But if you are looking for a device to quickly project a large image onto a wall or if you need an alternative to your own television in the children’s room, this should be a good choice.

Before you buy a projector, you should first consider: what do I actually want to use it for and how often is it used? Of course, if you want to set up a home cinema or present presentations on it every day, you have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. This device is more for the fun/experience factor suitable if you just need a larger picture quickly.

Vamvo YG300 Pro-Mini-Projector resolution 800 x 400 Pixel brightness „5000 Lumen“ light source LED connections HDMI, USB-A, Micro-USB, 3,5mm Klinke Features speaker max. projection size

25-152 inches connectivity HDMI Size 14,2 x 9,4 x 5,2 cm/347 g

Child friendly design

As can be seen from the design, the device was primarily made for children. The device consists of a white-orange housingwhich is probably off plastic consists. On the front is the lens with a lever that is presumably used to adjust the focus/image sharpness.

On the upper side of the projector you will find the different control buttons to control the device. Incidentally, this can also be done with the supplied remote control to be served. All other ports are mostly on the left.

This is quite practical because you don’t always have to reach behind the device.

Connections and integrated speaker

On the projector we find the following connections: HDMI, USB-A, Micro-USB and a 3.5mm jack port. The connection of e.g PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Smartphone or that Amazon TV-Stickso it should work fine.

On the positive side, you don’t have to pay extra speaker must be connected, as this is integrated in the device. How the sound is there in the end is another matter. If you don’t like that, you still have the option of simply connecting an external speaker via a 3.5 mm jack.

It’s a pity it no bluetooth connection to play music directly from your cell phone or even to connect the projector to another speaker via Bluetooth. But as already mentioned, you don’t need to expect extravagant features for this price.

The projector can be used with both normal power adapter as well as with one Power bank be supplied with power of at least 5V/2.5A.

Image Quality & Brightness

In this price range and the screen resolution of 800 x 480 Pixel you shouldn’t expect a razor-sharp image here. However, the input signal via HDMI can be a normal full HD signal (Playstation/Xbox etc..), this is only downscaled and displayed in 800×480 pixels.

5000 lumens? Who believes it!

The manufacturer gives the brightness with enormous 5000 Lumen at. This is of course completely and absolutely unrealistic in this price range. Not even devices that are 10 times as expensive can achieve this. Which brightness is meant by that, i.e. measured directly at the light source in the device, measured at the lens or on the wall, is not described anywhere. Thus, this statement must be treated with caution.

Nevertheless, the projector should be used in darkened rooms and at a not so great distance useful result achieve, at least for this low price. So for occasional use it is certainly completely sufficient and also offers the possibility of that image/brightness adjust and set individually.

It was stated here that he was probably up to 152 inches (approx. 4 meters diagonal(!)) could represent. Surely he can manage that somehow, but the image quality and especially the brightness will leave a lot to be desired.

What is it good for?

As described above, the manufacturer seems to have specialized in children, for which I think it’s great to use. Many families know the spectacle, children’s series are shown on the TV in the living room all day long and you have to watch it. This projector here is quick to set up so that the little ones can watch their films and series in their own room or near a white wall or similar.

In addition, it is also suitable for vacations. Most hotels only have Stone Age TVs, so nothing with Netflix or other providers. The small, handy projector is a good alternative for this. Because of its compact size 14,2 x 9,4 x 5,2 cm should it still find a place in every bag.

The prerequisite is that you use a device for playback via HDMI or have a compatible smartphone with a suitable USB-to-HDMI cable. Unfortunately, the projector does not have a WLAN connection and can therefore not receive any content directly from the mobile phone.

You can also use the mini projector for spontaneous TV evenings with friends or family. However, when it comes to movies, one should probably make sure that the space completely darkened is to get the best possible result and a usefully sized image.

Conclusion: Buy Vamvo YG300 Pro Mini Projector?

The mini projector does not offer any extraordinary features and also does not offer a razor-sharp home cinema image due to the low resolution. However, you don’t have to expect something like that for this price, especially when you consider how much you actually have to put on the table for a better device.

But if you prefer the fun factor here and only want to use it occasionally, you can’t do much wrong. Especially for the use of children or on vacation, it should fulfill the desired purpose.

Someone who needs a larger picture from time to time or would like to watch their program on the living room TV and bring the child into the room with the projector does not need to spend hundreds of euros and should be well served with this model.

As already mentioned, it’s just a pity that it doesn’t support Bluetooth or WLAN connection, but as long as the connection with the cable works, that’s absolutely sufficient for occasional use. On the other hand, it is positive that the projector has an integrated loudspeaker and you do not have to connect an external one there. If the sound isn’t enough for you, you still have the option of connecting a speaker with a cable.