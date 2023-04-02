Everyone knows this: The online purchase turned out to be a failure – even though there were positive reviews and a high star rating. This is followed by the return, which costs time and nerves. Amazon knows about this problem and has come up with a solution: An important warning that should not be overlooked when shopping.

Anyone who goes on a shopping spree on the Internet has to rely on the judgment of others. After all, touching or trying on is not possible. However, positive reviews or 5-star ratings are by no means a guarantee of shopping happiness after delivery. Amazon knows this too and has come up with a solution to the problem.

Amazon introduces a warning for returned products

In the future there should be one Give notice if products are returned particularly often, reports the US portal The Information with reference to Amazon information (via Golem). With the notice, Amazon customers should be able to better estimate in advance whether they will be satisfied with a product. The step is also intended to reduce the return rate.

So far there is new notice only in the US and only at select Marketplace retailers, for which Amazon handles shipping and logistics. Three products were given as examples: a record player and two dresses that had a high star rating but were often returned. Among other things, the reviews reported defective products or wrong clothing sizes.

The new Amazon notice also aims to address the issue of misleading claims or missing details in product descriptions. It is not known whether and when Amazon will also introduce the new warning in Germany.

Amazon Prime has many advantages:

Amazon Prime: The 9 biggest advantages at a glance

Spring offers at Amazon lure with big discounts

Amazon has recently announced its spring offers. They run from March 27th to 29th, 2023 and offer big discounts on smartphones, televisions, household appliances and much more. We have selected the best offers:

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.