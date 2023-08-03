Tech Diary — August 1, 2023

No good times with Nile Rodgers

My sweetheart and I have just been to a concert by Nile Rodgers, certainly one of the most important songwriters, producers and musicians in disco and dance. In order to get a further insight into the work of the now 70-year-old, I searched the Internet for a documentary. There is one on Arte from 2015. But it is not available in the Arte media library (although I always paid my fees…). But I can find them as a Vimeo video. For reasons I don’t know, you can only view them if you’re logged into Vimeo.

We don’t want to watch the documentary on my laptop, but on the smart TV that’s hanging on the wall and is connected to speakers that sound really good. After all, it’s about music.

I can’t find a Vimeo app in the smart TV, but at least a web browser. Using the remote control’s pointing function, a pink-colored pointer that you can move roughly to where you’re pointing by waving the remote control around, I laboriously enter the web address of the video via a keyboard displayed on the screen, which is pleasantly short on Vimeo is.

An error message follows, which basically tells me that I wasn’t fast enough. Also, please go back one page and accept all cookies. I’ve been doing the latter as a reflex for a long time anyway, because I’ve been completely annoyed by the cookie acceptance query for quite some time.

I’ll reload the page and try again. The e-mail address for logging in and, above all, the password are tough. The error message comes again. Again I reload the page, next try: Another failure.

I change the e-mail address I used to register with Vimeo to a short address that I created after registering a four-character URL based on the pattern hug@hug1.de, wait for the confirmation e-mail for the new e-mail address and change it the password in such a way that it is easier to enter it on the Smart TV. Again nothing. Apparently I’m still not fast enough and still haven’t accepted enough cookies.

I give up. No “Good Times”. Nile Rodgers no longer flickers across our screens, the live experience has to suffice.

(Markus Winninghoff)

