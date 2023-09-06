Home » Call of Duty League’s Rebranding Raises Concerns about European Audience Engagement
Call of Duty League’s Rebranding Raises Concerns about European Audience Engagement

Activision Faces Challenges in Attracting European Audience as Call of Duty League Undergoes Rebranding

Activision, the renowned gaming company, appears to be encountering difficulties in attracting a European audience with its widely popular Call of Duty League. Recent rebranding efforts and team location changes suggest the company’s struggles in the European market.

Last season, the Paris Legion made a surprising move from Europe to Las Vegas, and now the London Royal Ravens have followed suit by relocating to the United States and becoming the Carolina Royal Ravens.

The rebranding decision raises eyebrows due to the team’s name, which originally reflected its connection to the British monarchy and the ravens that inhabit the Tower of London. Despite moving to Carolina, which also shares the nickname “Queen City,” the decision to retain the term “Ravens” feels somewhat forced and out of place.

The Carolina-based team announced the move with a statement that read, “We are excited to announce that we will be bringing our Royal Wings to the Queen City in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Royal Ravens’ next chapter will be fueled by the energy, culture, and resilience of Carolina.”

The team also expressed its gratitude to their loyal London fans, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout the years. “From hosting the first CDL Major for you in 2020, to this moment, your passion for our team and the games we have played has been unmatched. We will always be grateful to us for flying the British flag for four years and the support you have given us,” the statement read.

The decision to abandon their European roots and embrace a new location in the United States has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Many have taken to social media platforms to express their opinions on the rebranding, with some criticizing the move and feeling that the team is straying too far from its original identity.

It remains to be seen whether this change will ultimately help Activision in its quest to attract a larger European audience and further establish the Call of Duty League’s presence in the region. However, the decision to rebrand and relocate the London Royal Ravens to Carolina has certainly stirred up discussion among gaming enthusiasts and fans alike.

