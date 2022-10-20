Home Technology Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is 71.5GB on Xbox Series X – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Over the past few years, Call of Duty games have been absolute beasts in terms of game size, often hitting around 200 gigabytes. This is of course a big problem with newer consoles, which only have SSD storage and cost a lot of money to expand.

Fortunately, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II seems likely to break with the franchise’s tradition of giant file sizes. The Xbox Series X version is currently available for pre-download, so we now know it has everything installed, a reasonable 71.5 GB. You can see how big all the individual elements are in the tweets below, since you don’t have to install stuff you don’t need (previous games provided some as well).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches October 28 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

