Call of Duty fans seem to be very excited about the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Why do we say that? You ask, well, Activision recently published a blog post discussing the betas hosted over the past few weeks and revealing that they were the most successful betas in Call of Duty history.

As stated in the post, “Call of Duty players make Modern Warfare II open beta the largest beta in Call of Duty history – the most players, the most hours played, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and X|S series, and PC Most matches played on the platform.

Those who participate in the open beta will also be rewarded with a slew of goodies when Modern Warfare II launches on October 28. As for what they are, you can see that information in the image below.

Excitingly, this level of interest seems to extend to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile as well, as the game has already surpassed four of the four registration milestones detailed in Call of Duty Next a few weeks ago. three. This means players have earned vinyl records and badges from 5 million signups, as well as X12 and M4 blueprints for 10 million and 15 million X12 and M4 blueprints, respectively.

Activision hasn’t set an exact date for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, but we do know that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16, just a few weeks after MWII.