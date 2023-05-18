Camper motorhome Forster A 699 VB in the test

Shey were once among the most popular motorhomes of all, and today their silhouette can still be seen everywhere on traffic signs and parking space indications. We are talking about the alcove mobiles, which were often referred to as coatis because of their nose-shaped superstructure on the driver’s cab. In the meantime, they have fallen in favor with customers and are mainly used by landlords because of the large amount of space they offer. Or families with more than two offspring. Because the number of sleeping places on board is almost unbeatable. In addition, they are often in the still affordable price segment, which is definitely an incentive to buy after the sharp rise in acquisition costs for motorhomes in the recent past.

We were traveling with one of these spacecraft, a Forster A 699 VB, which uses the Ford Transit as a basis and offers seven beds and just as many approved seats for 60,700 euros over a length of almost seven meters.