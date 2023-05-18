New development in RSV: 8 out of 10 RSV-related hospital admissions in …

Sanofi-Aventis Germany GmbH

We can all still remember the headlines about overcrowded children’s intensive care units from last winter. In the coming fall and winter, these images could be a thing of the past. According to new findings in RSV research, eight out of ten RSV-related hospital admissions in newborns and infants could be prevented from the coming season. The results were presented last week at the 41st Annual Congress of the European Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID). The total number of hospitalizations for lower respiratory tract infections from any cause has also been reduced by up to two-thirds.

The new study, which enrolled more than 8,000 infants at nearly 250 sites in France, Germany and the UK, is a milestone in RSV research. After more than 60 years of research and development against the RS virus, it will soon be possible for the first time to provide all infants with protection against the disease.

RSV is not an ordinary cold

The symptoms of RSV infection often resemble those of a cold. But the course of an infection can hardly be predicted. Parents should therefore remain vigilant when their baby shows the first signs of RSV infection, such as coughing, runny nose and loss of appetite. An acute course can be manifested by respiratory diseases such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia with shortness of breath, which can lead to hospitalization. Even healthy, full-term children can be affected by severe courses. In fact, this group accounts for the largest proportion of hospitalizations for RSV annually. In the event of breathing difficulties, difficulty drinking or rattling when breathing, parents should therefore definitely visit the pediatrician’s practice.

How can (expecting) parents protect their infants?

With the end of the current RSV season, the question arises as to how (expectant) parents can prepare for the coming autumn and winter and protect their loved ones in the best possible way. It is particularly important to avoid contact with sick family members and friends. The infection happens quickly – for example when playing together, cuddling or sharing your favorite toy, since the virus can also be transmitted via surfaces. Babies are also often infected by their older siblings, who bring the virus with them from daycare, for example. Parents should therefore avoid contact with sick people and take hygiene measures such as regular hand washing and disinfecting toys and bottles.

