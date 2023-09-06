Can my bank card be damaged by my smartphone?

By Madelen Schäfer | Sep 6, 2023 at 6:28 p.m

EC and credit cards usually have a magnetic stripe in addition to the more modern chip. But is this so sensitive that it can be damaged by the smartphone?

Many now carry bank cards in magnetic wallets on the back of their smartphones. However, some wonder whether debit and credit cards can be damaged by radiation or magnets in smartphones. TECHBOOK asked banking experts.

Does radiation damage the bank card?

Regular commercially available smartphones cannot harm the bank card. At least that’s what Cornelia Schulz, press officer for the German credit industry (DK) in the Federal Association of German Volksbanken and Raiffeisenbanken eV, says about TECHBOOK. “Neither existing nor future wireless connections such as 5G will affect the card or the chip in any way.”

Can magnets destroy the magnetic stripe?

But what about magnets in the smartphone and the case? The iPhone, for example, has strong magnets with MagSafe both in the housing and in compatible cases. Even magnetic wallets for bank cards are available. “However, these are not usually able to damage the magnetic strips on bank cards. Because the credit cards and Girocards of the German banking industry have been getting much stronger for about ten years [mit dem sogenannten „High-Coercivity“-Verfahren] magnetized than before,” Cornelia Schulz gives the all-clear.

The magnets in the smartphone and case are far too weak to cause problems for the magnetic strip. If in doubt, that wouldn’t be a problem either. “An accidental ‘deleting’ of the magnetic stripe would have no effect whatsoever on payments or withdrawals within Europe, since for security reasons the magnetic stripe has long since been used here, but the forgery-proof chip on the card,” explains Schulz for the German credit industry TECHBOOK. The magnetic stripe is only on the bank cards, since there are countries outside of Europe where not all ATMs and card payment devices have been converted to the chip.

Also read: All TAN procedures at a glance and how they work

This is the best way to protect your cards

In general, bank cards can withstand a lot. For example, the chip on the card is resistant to heat, water and magnetism. “The card and chip can even withstand slight bending, for example when carried in the back pocket,” says Schulz. However, consumers should ensure that the chip on the card is not damaged by sharp or pointed objects such as keys. Bank customers should also not exaggerate when dealing with the cards. Excessive folding and bending of the card should be avoided to avoid deforming or even breaking the card.