The Blackwhitecolorful – Brace For Impact

A quintet from Cologne is preparing for a really big hit. The Blackwhitecolorful shouldn’t be unknown by now. With their first album and two subsequent EPs, they emerged as frontiersmen in progressive, artful rock and metal realms. They also contributed to the soundtrack for the ARD film “Family is a festival – baptism alarm”, with frontman Sascha even playing a supporting role. Now signed to Tonzonen Records, they present the third part of their ‘Navigators’ saga and dare to do it „Brace For Impact“ more than ever.

The album’s ominous beginning in the form of “Echoes” fits like a glove, or something like that. Gradually, one rises up from subtly electronically supported neo-prog fanfares, sometimes soft, then technically adept again. Strong vocals and a thick, hymn-like chorus burn in immediately, skilfully embedded moments of heaviness provide entertainment. “Still Breathing” also understands the balance between restraint, catchiness and aspiration, it feels like it’s constantly swaying back and forth, seems ready to go through the roof. The opening trio is concluded by the antithesis, because “Beyond Mountains” puts the reins on the horse from behind, dispenses with vocal parts and instead offers a classic post-rock structure that is reminiscent of Mogwai or Collapse Under The Empire.

This sophomore is establishing itself more and more as a musical grab bag, and “No Route To Host” gets right to the point. Raging, seething anger and brute attacks bring in metal and hardcore concepts before the thing finds its way back to the big anthem … and finally mixes everything up skillfully. In “Reset To Zero” electronics collide with subtle reduction; a somewhat different zero setting with the very fine blade. The sheer force of “Apex” doesn’t let go either, just in a completely different way. Not for the last time, pleasant memories of early Lis Er Stille are awakened when Prog, Art and other, partly foaming madness come together in one high-flyer.

Patience is a virtue that must be in place to enjoy this album. The Blackwhitecolorful pursue their very own vision, which is not only expressed on a lyrical, conceptual level. Musically, the events also fascinate once you get involved with them. Between synthesizers, djent-like dulcimer riffs, prog fanfares and alternative to art rock anthems, this second album doesn’t make it easy. “Brace For Impact”, the title fits perfectly, because here you have to be prepared for something. It’s worth double and triple.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08.09.2023

Available through: Tonzonen Records (Soulfood Music)

Website: www.theblackwhitecolorful.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theblackwhitecolorful

