Can you play the Switch with the 1996 Nintendo N64 handle? The Nintendo 64 controller is nostalgic in the United States

It is not uncommon to have played Switch and PS5. The editor would like to know what is the first game console you play? I first had a Nintendo 64 at home. At that time, the cassette had to be blown and then plugged in again. My favorite game was “Yoshi Monogatari”! I love that game console with my brothers and sisters, I think it’s great that there are games in the world, but as time goes by, N64 is replaced by PS2, PS2 is replaced by a newer game console, N64 disappears in my world… …But… don’t be in a hurry to be sad! Now Nintendo is giving players another chance to regain the nostalgic N64 handle. This time, the re-launched N64 handle can be used to connect to the Switch!

The re-released Switch Nintendo 64 controller is on sale on Nintendo’s official website in the United States. The price is US$49.99, which is NT$1,550 when converted into NT dollars. Usually this type of product that incites players’ feelings and is not high in unit price is easily sold out. , but Nintendo is very smart, $49.99 is just 0.01 short of the $50 free shipping threshold, which is simply promoting consumption! But not everyone can buy this nostalgic handle. You must be a paid Switch Online member to purchase this nostalgic handle. After subscribing to Nintendo services, if you want to use the controller more fully with games, you also need Switch Online + expansion pack~ It seems that the price of feelings still has a certain threshold… I’d better look at old photos to recall XD

As one of the iconic handles of the 64bit gaming period in the 90s, although the appearance of the N64 handle is the same as before, it has been modernized and redesigned. Of course, it can now be used wirelessly, supports USB-C, and is suitable for all models of Switch! I don’t know if this new nostalgic handle reminds you of the feeling of playing a handheld for the first time?

