Every now and then, we keep hearing about major video games selling millions of copies. Then there’s Candy Crush at 11 tomorrow. During that time, the free-to-play game has been downloaded 3 billion times.

This almost unfathomable number was revealed in an interview with Candy Crush boss Todd Green in MobileGamer.biz. We already know (thanks to King’s latest quarterly report) that Candy Crush will have 233 million monthly active users in Q4 2022, and it’s really easy to understand why Microsoft would want to acquire King’s own Activision Blizzard.

It immediately makes Microsoft a huge player in mobile gaming, and we have to assume Microsoft wants to eventually make all of these users part of the Xbox ecosystem to get a big boost. Green himself had this to say about the merger:

“We continue to focus on King and our business, but what I can say is that King is excited about the possibilities that a merger could bring.

A big part of the deal, Microsoft said, is their ability to expand into mobile. We are delighted that King can be part of this potential future, although we continue to operate as two separate companies for now.

thanks tune town