The gravel frame Topstone Carbon now receives refinements from Cannondale’s LAB71 line. More than 160 grams lighter than its predecessor thanks to new carbon fibers, with great attention to every detail, it is on sale for €4,199.

So also the frame Topstone Carbon enter the family LAB71 by Cannondale, which brings together top-of-the-range bicycles and frames, identical in all respects to those used by professionals. New very high modulus carbon fibers have been used for the Topstone Carbon, reducing the weight by over 160 grams compared to the previous version, while guaranteeing stiffness, versatility and performance in all typical gravel situations.

the Topstone Carbon is equipped with a “Kingpin” rear suspension which exploits the flexibility of the rear stays to offer 30 mm of travel, more than enough according to Cannondale to guarantee the necessary comfort without resorting to a shock absorber. The possibility of loading this frame is commendable, with countless seats where to anchor bottle cages, bags and luggage racks, essential accessories in bikepacking.

=== Geometry ===





