It is easy to see that the organic cultivation of food is good for the environment and nature. In this way, organic farming supports the preservation of biodiversity. It promotes biodiversity and the preservation of natural habitats for animals and plants.

Pollinators such as bees and other natural insects are protected. This is because the use of synthetic pesticides in conventional agriculture can be harmful to them. Since organic farming relies on natural processes and resources, the overall climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions can also be reduced by doing without synthetically produced fertilizers and pesticides.

But not only nature benefits, but also our health when consuming organic products.

Organic foods can have a higher nutrient density than conventional foods. For example, organic foods can have higher levels of vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants. For example, studies have shown that organic apples contain a higher concentration of flavonoids and phenolic acids and organic milk has significantly higher concentrations of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, carotenoids and antioxidants than conventional milk.

In addition, organic foods are free of synthetic pesticides that are commonly used in conventional agriculture. Pesticides can be toxic and over time lead to health problems such as cancer, hormonal imbalances, neurological problems and immune system disorders.

“Anyone who does not see the advantages of organic food in view of the numerous facts is turning a blind eye to the threats that lie dormant in the products of the conventional food industry,” says health expert Dr. medical Frank Schulze. “Everyone can have a positive effect on their health – namely through their eating habits and the selection of their food,” the nutritionist is certain. Schulze, who was a farmer in his first profession, let his patients get to know agricultural work on organic farms in his therapy centers on the Peloponnese in Greece and in the Maremma in southern Tuscany. This should give them a direct link to food production and teach them to be more aware of their diet.

Basically, it is both a challenge and a passion for the physician to lead people to healthy eating habits. In order for this to work, he and his wife, the health scientist Pia Maria Schulze, have developed a concept that is not only health-promoting, but also leads to sustainable weight loss if you are overweight. The two rely on organically produced ingredients.

In a three-phase program, the specially developed nutrient cubes come into play Swiss-QUBE are used that are rich in all the important vitamins and minerals that the body needs, covering 100 percent of the daily nutrient requirement. The cubes not only support weight loss in a healthy way, but also prevent cravings and the famous yo-yo effect.

“Healthy nutrition can be very simple and uncomplicated in this way,” says nutritionist Frank Schulze happily. “It is important to us that people we support with a change in diet Swiss-QUBE to be able to offer food that is 100 percent natural, purely plant-based and produced in an environmentally friendly manner.”

Swiss-QUBE are specially designed nutrient cubes that, thanks to their formula, offer the body all the important vitamins and minerals it needs for healthy and efficient functioning.

This is a finely granulated vegetarian/vegan natural product that contains all the nutrients and thus improves body and brain performance to the maximum.

As a Swiss family company, Swiss Elan Devices AG attaches great importance to quality and appreciation with the Swiss-QUBE. This starts with the company policy and also takes place in the production of the QUBE. All ingredients are carefully selected and the production is carried out with the utmost care. The focus is always on the environment and the individual needs of the customer.

The topic of sustainability runs through the entire corporate philosophy.

The company has made it its task not only to choose the highest quality raw materials, but also to handle them responsibly.

Fulfilling all expectations of a healthy diet that leads to a happier and more productive lifestyle is both the vision and the goal of the Swiss-QUBE.

