Capcom Unveils SuperCompleteSelectionGames Long Wave Boxing Gloves with Built-in Sensor for Immersive Gaming Experience

Capcom to Launch “SuperCompleteSelectionGames Longbo Boxing Gloves” in January 2024

Video game giant Capcom is set to release the highly anticipated “SuperCompleteSelectionGames Longbo Boxing Gloves” in January 2024. This latest edition of gaming gloves features a built-in sensor that can detect hand movements, delivering an immersive experience to users.

The SuperCompleteSelectionGames Longbo Boxing Gloves draw inspiration from the classic SuperCompleteSelectionGames 5 design. The gloves are equipped with acceleration sensors and vibration motors, allowing them to generate realistic punching sounds and vibrations based on the user’s left and right punches.

One notable feature of these gloves is the ability to trigger signature skills through specified actions. With moves like the Wave Fist, Tornado Xuanfeng Kick, and Rising Dragon Fist, users can experience the thrill of performing powerful moves just like in the game.

The gloves offer both combat mode and training mode options. In combat mode, players will be accompanied by classic background music while executing their nirvana. Additionally, winning battles may grant access to a reward stage, where players can earn extra high scores.

When the gloves are turned on, users will be greeted with a classic logo and melody. Furthermore, the gloves include 5-10 iconic lines from Ryu, a beloved character from SuperCompleteSelectionGames. The addition of vibration and sound effects enhances the overall gaming experience.

The introduction of these gloves brings back childhood memories for many gaming enthusiasts. The previous versions lacked these immersive features, making the SuperCompleteSelectionGames Longbo Boxing Gloves an attractive option for both nostalgic gamers and newcomers to the series.

The gloves are now available for pre-order from 20th July to 31st August on PREMIUM BANDIA. They are expected to be officially released in January 2024, with a price tag of 9900 yen including tax (approximately 2100 Taiwanese dollars).

For more information on the SuperCompleteSelectionGames Longbo Boxing Gloves, you can watch the video provided below. So why wait? Relive your childhood memories and take your gaming experience to the next level with these innovative gloves from Capcom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

