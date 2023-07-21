Four Minors Identified and Accused in Vandal Raid at School in Salerno

School in Salerno Subjected to Vandal Raid: Four Minors Identified as Culprits

Last May 8th, a school in the Salerno area experienced a devastating vandal raid. After more than two months of investigations, the responsible individuals have finally been identified. According to Fanpage.it, the culprits are four minors.

In response to the incident, the carabinieri have issued a precautionary measure order for the four minors, compelling them to stay at home. This order was issued by the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court of Salerno, as per the request of the prosecutor handling the case.

It is currently unclear whether the perpetrators are students of the school. The sequence of events reveals that the four minors forcibly entered the premises of the school after breaking a grate. They proceeded to steal computer equipment from the classrooms and then set fire to some furnishings in the gym. Fortunately, the timely intervention of firefighters prevented the flames from spreading further within the school.

The ongoing investigations conducted by the carabinieri have led to the identification of the four minors. Substantial evidence has been collected, implicating them in the crime. The four minors are facing accusations of aggravated collision and fire, though their connection to the school remains unknown.

Sadly, incidents of vandalism in schools are not uncommon. Just a few months ago, a school in Guidonia Montecelio, Lazio, experienced a similar incident. Between November 23 and 30, a group of children vandalized the school. They destroyed doors, blackboards, and smeared desks, chairs, and other school furnishings with disinfectant gel, causing damages amounting to several thousand euros. The culprits in this case were identified as eight minors, consisting of six boys and two girls who were students of the school. They broke into the premises of the institute on three separate occasions during the night.

The identification and apprehension of the four minors responsible for the vandal raid in the Salerno school is a significant step towards justice. The authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the incident and gather further evidence. It is crucial to take preventative measures and create a safe and secure environment within educational institutions to protect students and prevent such acts of vandalism in the future.

