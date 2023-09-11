Cash upon collection – is that still possible?

It was not until the end of August 2023 that eBay activated personal pickup as the standard option for sales, and only a short time later the option for “cash on pickup” for sales was no longer available. How do you pay for doorstep pickup?

Starting September 11th, buyers and sellers will no longer be able to enable Cash on Pickup. eBay wants to make trading safer.

eBay: Pay when you pick it up – this is how it works

Personal collection of purchased items is still possible without any problems. However, it is no longer intended to give the seller cash, as is the case with classified ads. Instead, as with other purchases, payment is made via eBay’s own payment options. The item is paid for as usual via PayPal, credit card or another option and can then be picked up from the seller. When it comes to fees, nothing will change for private traders, as the costs were eliminated a few months ago. The situation is different for commercial traders, who now use the eBay system and therefore have to pay fees due to the elimination of cash payments.

Always have pickup confirmed

Some users could now become unsure, as this may be the case when picking up The proof missing that the buyer has received his item. Theoretically, for example, with a payment method like PayPal it would be possible to switch on buyer protection and display an item that has not been received. This scam used to be used for advance payments with door-to-door collection, but is no longer possible. Ebay closes buyer protection for “Purchases of items that you pick up in person or have picked up (…) and which you report as not received” out of.

At the same time, eBay recommends proof of pickup to protect against cases of items not received. You can get proof like this:

With the eBay app a QR code scanned, which the buyer received by email. The code can be found in “sold articles“ tab in the app. In the option “Arrange pickupYou can select “Scan to confirm pickup”. In addition to the QR code, there is also one six-digit code, which you can enter in the option on eBay. If both options are not possible, eBay recommends that the buyer a printed copy of the eBay order document signs.

According to eBay, there is also the option to return an item when you pick it up. If the seller excludes a return, the buyer may still return the item if it differs significantly from the description.

