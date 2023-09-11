Excited, Livia Andrade sends a message to Silvio Santos at Globo

Livia Andrade was moved by Tiago Abravanel’s lip sync doing Silvio Santos and sent a message to her former boss

Tiago Abravanel made Lívia Andrade shed countless tears when she dubbed Silvio Santos’ marchinhas on Globo. The grandson of the former SBT presenter paid tribute to the great communicator in the first phase of the Lip Sync Battle, with direct references to the Silvio Santos Program. Abravanel drew praise from Lívia, Fábio Porchat, Déa Lúcia and also from Luciano Huck.

The ex-BBB singer performed with the nostalgic songs that filled Silvio’s program for many years on SBT, such as Silvio Santos Vem Aí, Ritmo de Festa, Bem Bem, and A Pipa do Vovô. Lívia Andrade, who worked at SBT for more than ten years and participated in paintings with Íris Abravanel’s husband, thanked the actor very much for the honor.

“I’m laughing and crying at the same time. It’s a really crazy thing that’s stuck in my head right now. He will definitely see it, because his grandson is here”, cried Lívia Andrade. “Being here, on a Sunday… Sissi, I know it will reach you: I miss it so much. My whole life, more than 10 years on the side. When the audience picked up the pompom, they already gave me a deal”, she laughed.

