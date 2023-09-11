Marileidy Paulino Achieves Promotion to Second Lieutenant in Dominican Republic Air Force

Marileidy Paulino Promoted to Second Lieutenant in the Air Force

Marileidy Paulino, the current world champion in the 400-meter dash, has been promoted to the rank of second lieutenant in the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD). With a career-best time of 48.76 seconds, Paulino’s promotion is a recognition of her outstanding performance both on and off the track.

The promotion ceremony took place at the FARD headquarters, where Paulino was received by aviation technical major general Carlos Ramón Febrillet Rodríguez, the general commander of FARD. Accompanying the general was Ramón Gustavo Betances Hernández, the Vice Minister of Defense for Naval and Coastal Affairs who attended on behalf of the Minister of Defense.

During the ceremony, Paulino was awarded the prestigious “Pan American Flight Medal” in recognition of her contributions to the Dominican armed forces. This honor further solidifies her status as a role model not only for athletes but also for military personnel.

The recognition did not stop there. Marileidy Paulino was also invited to the National Palace, where she had the opportunity to meet with President Luis Abinader and the first lady Raquel Arbaje. During the meeting, discussions revolved around sports-related topics and the development of athletics in the country.

Paulino took the opportunity to inspire young people, emphasizing the importance of discipline, faith, and self-belief. She stated that regardless of one’s background, anything can be achieved with determination and hard work. The sprinter expressed her gratitude to President Abinader for his support of Dominican sports.

Marileidy Paulino’s promotion and recognition serve as a testament to her remarkable talent, dedication, and commitment. As she continues to excel in both her athletic and military careers, she is set to inspire countless individuals with her achievements on and off the track.