CD Projekt Red Recommends Starting Over: A New Playthrough for Cyberpunk 2077’s Dogtown Expansion

Technology

by admin
If you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and have been eagerly awaiting the new expansion, Dogtown, you may want to rethink jumping right in with your current playthrough. CD Projekt Red, the game’s developer, recently advised players to consider starting an entirely new playthrough due to significant changes introduced in update 2.0.

The announcement was made through CD Projekt Red’s Twitter and Xbox posts, where they emphasized that while it is possible to continue the expansion with your existing character and save, the game has undergone substantial transformations. Starting over with a fresh playthrough is recommended to enhance the overall gaming experience.

“Due to the number of changes, starting over will enhance your overall gaming experience!” stated the post. While this recommendation from CD Projekt Red can contribute to a more immersive gameplay experience, players are not restricted from taking their original characters on a new adventure.

With the highly anticipated release of the expansion, Phantom Liberty, just days away, some players may find themselves short on time and unable to thoroughly explore the new content. For those individuals, it becomes a dilemma of whether to rush through the expansion or take the developer’s advice and start anew.

The decision ultimately lies with the players, and it will be interesting to see how the community responds to CD Projekt Red’s suggestion. Regardless of whether players choose to begin again or continue their existing playthrough, the upcoming expansion is expected to bring exciting new features to the futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077.

