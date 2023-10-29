Celestial ‘Horned’ Comet, Three Times Larger than Everest, Set to Soar Towards Earth in 2024

NASA experts and scientists have revealed that a giant comet, nicknamed “Horned”, is making its way towards Earth at high speed. This celestial phenomenon is three times larger than Mount Everest, the highest mountain on Earth.

Although the comet won’t reach its closest point to Earth until 2024, experts predict that it will be visible to the naked eye during this time. The comet’s orbit around the Sun takes 71 years to complete, meaning it won’t return for its cosmic tour until 2095.

Astronomers classify the comet as a “cryovolcano” due to its nucleus composition, which consists of a mixture of ice, dust, and gas. This unique composition allows it to be observed from Earth.

Despite its size and proximity, the comet does not pose any danger to our planet. It has been given the moniker “Devil’s Comet”, and scientists assure that it will not make any impact. However, it will provide an incredible sight for sky enthusiasts in 2024.

On April 21, 2024, the comet will reach its closest point to Earth, and it can be observed without the need for specialized instruments. This presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for skywatchers, as the next chance to witness its beauty won’t come until 2095.

In related news, experts also suggest not to miss the upcoming meteor shower and a spectacular video capturing a massive lightning bolt emerging from the ground.

Overall, the arrival of this enormous comet is creating excitement and anticipation among astronomers and sky gazers alike.

