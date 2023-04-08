A series of completely new tariffs for mobile phone customers has started at o2: o2 Mobile. For this, the popular contracts under the title o2 Free had to give way – more or less. Because o2 actually replaces one tariff world with one that is almost the same. However, there is a decisive new advantage that is not open to all customers.

o2 Mobile brings the Grow benefit to all tariffs

The big, new advantage of all o2 mobile tariffs (view at o2) is the grow function: the included High-speed data volume grows automatically year after year, so you should always have enough internet volume at hand. o2 always improves the service that you initially selected in the contract after 12 months. But you don’t have to pay extra for it, the price stays the same.

o2 has obviously had good experiences with the idea. First of all, last year only one tariff was relaunched with this function: o2 Grow. The was well received and the provider has now quickly integrated the constantly growing data volume for further tariffs:

Some of the new o2 Mobile tariffs at a glance. (Image source: o2)



However, this has two Hook: First the monthly price increases for the tariffs from the o2 mobile world in comparison to the previous o2 free tariffs for 3 euros each. But there is more data volume, even before the grow advantage kicks in. o2 boss Markus Haas had already announced the price increases at the beginning of the year.

Second, there is the all-important grow advantage only for new customers. Existing customers can switch to the mobile structure if they actively renew their contract. This usually means that the contract period begins again from the beginning.

Otherwise there is only one other difference: the Telefónica brand starts with o2 Mobile 5G access for all tariffs. If you use a 5G-enabled cell phone, you can automatically surf the 5G network wherever it is available. The choice between monthly termination or a contract with a fixed term remains.

