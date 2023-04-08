WAKE. Of the three young women it was done in different places.

The burial of the bodies in different cemeteries has been scheduled for today, Saturday April 8.

Pain, indignation and impotence are felt by the relatives of Yuliana Macías, Nayeli Tapia and Denisse Reyna, who they were cruelly murdered and then buried on the road to the Valle del Sade compound, Quinindé canton, Esmeraldas province.

The three young women are from Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, disappeared on Tuesday, April 4, their photos were on social networks, but it was on Thursday, April 6 that people engaged in fishing while they were taking a tour of the place, they observed something unusual and notified the National Police.

Yuliana’s relatives filed the complaint on Thursday, then they were informed that they had Found three bodies that were transferred to the Esmeraldas morgue.

Yesterday, Friday April 7, they identified them: Yuliana was recognized by her toenails and a tape on her nose, she had undergone rhinoplasty. To Nayeli and Denisse for tattoos.

Disappearance

They left Santo Domingo for make an artistic presentation Until Tuesday, April 4, they were heard from through their statuses on social networks, but then they lost contact.

Yuliana 21 years old independent singer, was part of musical group ‘Las Diablitas’. Denise 19 years old, she participated as a candidate for Queen of Asogan. Alison 22 years old, his relatives did not give information.

Last night their bodies arrived in Santo Domingo, wakes are held in three different places: Yuliana at the Drivers Union, Nayeli at the Municipal Assistance cooperative and Denisse at the Manabí funeral home. (CT)