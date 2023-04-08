A Colombian judge sent Hernán Castrillón Peña, coordinator of the Program for the Substitution of Illicit Crops in Barrancabermeja (northeast), to prison for alleged links with the FARC dissidents operating in this part of the country.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported this Friday in a statement that the social leader “He enjoyed special security measures and had a vehicle from the National Protection Unit (UNP) at his disposal.which he would have used to mobilize firearms and transfer leaders of the Magdalena Medio Bloc of the FARC dissidents.”

In the investigations carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, it was established that Castrillón carried out the so-called “mass work” for this illegal group in municipalities in the south of Bolívar, Antioquia and Santander.

For all of the above, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime for terrorist purposes, which were not accepted by the detainee.

Castrillón also served as coordinator of the Protection, Prevention and Security Program for Human Rights Defenders from the Colombian northeast; and was a candidate for the House of Representatives for the Paz Circumscription.

The peace seats are the spaces reserved in the House of Representatives for victims of 16 of the territories hardest hit by the Colombian armed conflict who were elected in 2022 for the first time so that those who suffered the most violence would have a voice in the legislature.

The most questioned election was that of Jorge Rodrigo Tovarson of one of the most bloodthirsty paramilitary bosses, “Jorge 40”, who maintained his aspiration to occupy this seat despite being the descendant of a perpetrator since the institutions recognize him as a victim of the guerrilla.

