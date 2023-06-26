Home » Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori announced to sacrifice 100 camels on Eid
Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori announced to sacrifice 100 camels on Eid

Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori announced to sacrifice 100 camels on Eid

Monday June 26, 2023, 3:21 am

Karachi (Ummt News) Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori has announced to sacrifice 100 camels in the governor’s house on Eid-ul-Azha.
In a statement, the Governor of Sindh said that 100 goats and 20,000 ration bags will be given to deserving families. IT classes will also be started after Eid-ul-Adha.
Kamran Tesuri said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s youth program will promote sports, this program is important in bringing out the hidden talent in Karachi.
He said that hockey is our national sport but for many years this sport has gone backwards, I will try to organize the Karachi Games every year.
Governor Sindh also said that all the players participating in the hockey league will be given dinner at the governor’s house.

