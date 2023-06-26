Home » Dávila would have ordered the use of a polygraph
News

Dávila would have ordered the use of a polygraph

by admin
Dávila would have ordered the use of a polygraph

Within the framework of the statements he gave to the Prosecutor’s Office in the case of the former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, Colonel Carlos Feria affirmed that the late Colonel Óscar Dávila had given the order for the polygraph.

The Prosecutor’s Office is monitoring the investigations involving Sarabia for the polygraph, the illegal tricks on her son’s former babysitter, Marelbys Meza, and the loss of money from the former official’s home.

Fair, head of Protection of the Presidency, was also summoned to testify by the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the publication made by Semana magazine, Colonel Carlos Alberto Feria said during the interrogation that once Laura Sarabia informed him about the theft of the suitcase with money, he asked Colonel Óscar Dávila to take charge.

In the statements, Feria said that apparently Colonel Dávila issued the corresponding orders in the polygraphy office of the Casa de Nariño for this test to be applied to Marelbys Meza.

Inspection

On the other hand, the Attorney General’s Office ordered an inspection of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Dapre Republic in the case of Laura Sarabia, within the disciplinary investigation for the scandal of the theft of money from the former head of the presidential cabinet

Said inspection will be carried out this Monday, June 26, by a specialized team from the public ministry will carry out an inspection of Dapre with the aim of establishing the origin of the money that was allegedly stolen from the former chief of staff Laura Sarabia.

Comments

You may also like

Creating Thousands of Beautiful Villages and Benefiting Thousands...

Unknowns cause chaos in Edenkoben

President-elect confirms Carlos Fernández Valdovinos as the next...

Why is the LGBTI population marching in Valledupar?

Toppenstedt: Accident in a tent camp – child...

Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori announced to sacrifice 100...

Creating Thousands of Beautiful Villages and Benefiting Thousands...

TechTicker: Tedee Smart Door Lock, Nomad & Peak...

Asif Zardari reached Dubai, there is also a...

OCR Big Bang Race Extreme Challenge

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy