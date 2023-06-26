Dávila would have ordered the use of a polygraph

Within the framework of the statements he gave to the Prosecutor’s Office in the case of the former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, Colonel Carlos Feria affirmed that the late Colonel Óscar Dávila had given the order for the polygraph.

The Prosecutor’s Office is monitoring the investigations involving Sarabia for the polygraph, the illegal tricks on her son’s former babysitter, Marelbys Meza, and the loss of money from the former official’s home.

Fair, head of Protection of the Presidency, was also summoned to testify by the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the publication made by Semana magazine, Colonel Carlos Alberto Feria said during the interrogation that once Laura Sarabia informed him about the theft of the suitcase with money, he asked Colonel Óscar Dávila to take charge.

In the statements, Feria said that apparently Colonel Dávila issued the corresponding orders in the polygraphy office of the Casa de Nariño for this test to be applied to Marelbys Meza.

Inspection

On the other hand, the Attorney General’s Office ordered an inspection of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Dapre Republic in the case of Laura Sarabia, within the disciplinary investigation for the scandal of the theft of money from the former head of the presidential cabinet

Said inspection will be carried out this Monday, June 26, by a specialized team from the public ministry will carry out an inspection of Dapre with the aim of establishing the origin of the money that was allegedly stolen from the former chief of staff Laura Sarabia.

Comments