December 27, 2022 10:23

“Don’t you have a sofa stuffed with money? Don’t worry, you can continue reading for free”, reads an advertisement on the website of the Daily Maverick, an inflexible and sometimes very amusing South African weekly. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cash-strapped sofa has become a meme powerful and universally recognised, but still hasn’t brought it down.

Ramaphosa was known as Mr Clean, and was thought to be so wealthy that he didn’t need to steal. The mission he set for himself, completing it in 2017, was to oust the previous president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, and to make a clean sweep of corruption.

Zuma and his cronies were spectacularly corrupt and had turned the government apparatus into a dispenser of money for themselves, a dynamic that came to be known as “state seizure.” Even the African National Congress (ANC), which led the liberation struggle and has been in power ever since, knew it had gone too far. And for this he voted against Zuma and in favor of Ramaphosa.

No one can become a billionaire (not even in South African rands) without doing some economics, but Ramaphosa had the backing of the South African business community, which was choked by corruption. He was also seen as the last and brightest hope by the remaining uncorrupted sections of the ANC, which saw his votes plummet in the last election.

A suspicious theft

Once in power, he took action against a few corrupt individuals, but there hasn’t been the decisive cleansing within the party that his supporters had hoped for. Zuma’s faction, rooted primarily in the Zulu-majority province of KwaZulu Natal, has continued to hold high office and influence politics, and five years later Ramaphosa is perceived by many as a disappointment.

A disappointment, but at least not a swindler, so for lack of a better candidate, he was still considered a safe candidate for re-election as ANC president

Yet in between was the business of the upholstered sofa. Last June, a man close to Zuma reported to the judiciary a theft that took place two years ago: it was a figure between four hundred thousand and four million dollars that was hidden inside the back of a sofa on the Ramaphosa farm, in the north of South Africa.

He had not reported the theft, as he was required to do by law. Instead, he sent his chief bodyguard to Namibia to recover the stolen money, without saying anything. Perhaps that money was not the result of corruption but Ramaphosa, at the very least, hid some money that he should have reported and on which he would have had to pay taxes.