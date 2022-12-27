Home Sports Juve, the shareholders’ meeting: Agnelli speaks
Old Juve, last act: the shareholders’ meeting is underway. The new Board, after the appointments already announced, will officially take office on January 18th

At the Stadium it is the day of the Juventus shareholders’ meeting. The most awaited appointment of the year this time is characterized by the official departure of Andrea Agnelli, who resigned together with the entire Board of Directors that he chaired for 12 years. The new technical government of the club, anticipated by the list of candidates presented by Exor, will take office on January 18th. In short, today it is not just a question of approving the financial statements as at 30 June 2022, but it is also the time for the end of an era, with a lackluster ending.

10 am: Agnelli speaks

“Juventus comes before everything and everyone, right up to the end”. This was stated by the outgoing Juventus president Andrea Agnelli during his introductory speech to the shareholders’ meeting. “Resigning was not an easy decision. I did my utmost to obtain the results obtained, on and off the pitch. They were extraordinary results. It was a decision that I made with conviction and in complete serenity. The club is called to defend its position. I am personally convinced that I have done well in recent years and the complaints against us are not justified. Nonetheless, the club will have to continue to protect the interests of the club, and I thought it appropriate to take a step back. Juventus, therefore, comes first of all and of all. Until the end”.

