Ally 400 live updates: Top moments from Nashville Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns from the off-week with the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, and we’ve got you covered with all the night racing action from start to finish!

Thirty-six of NASCAR’s top stars are battling it out over 300 laps and 400 miles on the concrete oval-shaped speedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. It’s the 17th race of the 2023 Cup Series season.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season’s remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments.

Green!

Ross Chastain was in the pole position for the first time in his career Sunday and led the field in the opening lap.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace made his 200th Cup Series start.

Early issues for Busch

Kyle Busch had to go onto pit road in the early part of the race to fix his back right rear tire due to air issues.

Reddick roams in front

Tyler Reddick used the inside part of the track to move past Chastain and take the lead on Lap 61, moving in front of the field with less than 30 laps to go in Stage 1.

Stage 1 in the books

Reddick was able to hold the lead through the first 90 laps to secure the Stage 1 win.

William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Need for speed

Byron got off pit road first, improving his position from third to first early in the second stage.

Three-wide battle

In the early parts of Stage 2, Truex, Byron and Chastain were side-by-side for multiple laps, sharing the lead.

After a few minutes, Truex pulled ahead, and he kept the lead through Lap 130.

In trouble

After racing among the leaders (and even holding the lead at one point) for much of the race, Reddick found himself in a bad spot when he entered pit road during Stage 2.

One of his wheels fell off, causing him to spin out and fall a couple of laps behind.

Big wreck

Ryan Blaney was involved in a hard crash in the middle of Stage 2, causing major damage to the front of his car and bringing out the caution.

Following the wreck, Blaney underwent evaluation at the infield care center and was promptly released.

Hamlin takes Stage 2

Hamlin won Stage 2 with ease, finishing in front of Truex, Byron, Chastain and Christopher Bell.

Follow the leader!

Chastain overtook Hamlin off Turn 4 to regain the lead early in the third stage. With 63 laps remaining, Chastain had built his lead out to 1.2 seconds.

Elsewhere, Kevin Harvick got a flat right rear tire down the back straightaway and fell well off the pace.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday’s race.

Star power!

The stars were out at the track Sunday, including racing icon Carl Edwards — one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers — former USA women’s gymnastics national team member Olivia Dunne and country music artists Hardy and Sammy Kershaw.

