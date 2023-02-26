Bluetti is among the nominees of the prestigious event dedicated to technological innovations CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoreewhich will take place at Las Vegas, from 5 to 8 January and which for the next edition has received over 2100 applications. A goal highly coveted by companies in the sector, achieved by Bluetti thanks to its AC500 Inverter.

The company itself announced the nomination for the award, which learned the news of the award as a stimulus to continue innovating and testing new solutions in the energy sector, according to James Ray, Bluetti Marketing Director.

The company has always been involved in the renewable energy sector, precisely, through the design of more innovative storage systems to be reused both indoors and outdoors, with a widespread presence in over 70 countries around the world and the agreement of millions of satisfied customers.

Bluetti AC500 inverter

Leading the company to the prestigious accolade was one of its latest innovations, the Inverter AC500capable of boosting batteries and allowing high-drain electronic devices to operate longer, even at their maximum power.

The new AC500 inverter can actually also be used with B300S batteryfor a limit capacity of 18,4432Wh. If used in series, they can therefore also increase the energy storage capacity for the benefit of voltage and power which, in this case, can easily reach up to 36,864 Wh, guaranteeing an off-grid duration even at 240V/6000 W.

An LFP battery and BMS are also integrated in the new Bluetti-patented inverter in order to increase its duration and safety.

What is the CES Innovation Awards program

The CES Innovation Awards program was created by one of the world‘s leading authorities on technological innovations, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with the aim of comparing all the most important innovations patented by the tech giants, for ben 28 categories of products suitable for consumers.

The competition, therefore, aims to reward all those products that manage to achieve a higher score, assigned by a jury of experts and big names in the sector, in the fields of engineering planning, design and sector journalism. When evaluating each product, the experts keep in mind, in the first place, the design and innovation brought about by the new technology, without neglecting the design and the aesthetic aspect either.

The CES 2023 edition will be held from 5 to 8 January next, anticipated by Media Days which, however, will always take place in Las Vegas on January 3 and 4.

On this occasion, all participants will be able to touch the latest technological engineering discoveries first hand, test their use, listen to the opinions and debates of world-renowned experts and big names in the sector, such as John Deere and AMD. The sectors in which the exhibitions will be organized range from the metaverse to sustainability, from digital health to transport and mobility, with an important novelty for the next edition.

For the 2023 edition, in fact, the CES Innovation Awards has embarked on a collaboration with the WAAS – World Academy of Art and Scienceso as to place greater emphasis on the use of technologies for the defense of man and the world, in support of the work of the United Nations.

By virtue of this, a new prize has also been introduced, reserved precisely for those works of ingenuity aimed at protecting the “Human security for all” which includes several product subcategories.