CES 2023: Watch AMD CES 2023 Keynote Live Stream Here: Ryzen 7000 Mobile, RDNA3 Laptops, Zen 4 X3D

CES 2023: Watch AMD CES 2023 Keynote Live Stream Here: Ryzen 7000 Mobile, RDNA3 Laptops, Zen 4 X3D

We’re just a few hours away from AMD’s opening keynote at CES 2023, where the company will unveil its next-gen Ryzen 7000 and RDNA 3 mobile lineup, among other things.

AMD has discussed on several occasions that the company is focusing on cloud computing and High-Performance Exascale (HPE) computing for sustainability and higher levels of efficiency. Like many of today’s top technology companies, AMD has its eyes on the future of gaming, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC). The company will join more than 1,300 companies in attendance, which AMD believes highlight how technology can be a catalyst for change.

AMD is expected to further expand its RDNA 3 and Zen 4 product lines with new products such as Ryzen 7000 Non-X, Ryzen 7000 X3D, RDNA 3 mobile version and desktop GPU. The company will also unveil its new line of Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs, which will combine existing chips with new ones such as Phoenix Point APUs and Dragon Range CPUs. AMD is known to have some surprises in the works as well, we could start by looking at the next-gen Threadripper 7000 series with Zen 4 architecture and mainstream RDNA 3 desktop products with Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs.

