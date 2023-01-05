According to the Qichacha APP, recently, the People’s Court of Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province issued a copy of the complaint to Banana Optimal (Hangzhou) Medical Devices Co., Ltd. and Baoding Hongfeng Jiashi Trading Co., Ltd.

The original text of the announcement shows that the plaintiff, Ju Jingyi, requested the defendant Banana Best to immediately stop the violation of portrait rights; the defendant Banana Best issued a statement in the store involved in the case operated by it to publicly apologize to the plaintiff and eliminate the impact; the defendant Banana Best to compensate the plaintiff for financial 180,000 yuan in losses, 10,000 yuan in mental damage relief, and 10,000 yuan in reasonable expenses for rights protection, the total of the above items is 200,000 yuan. The announcement shows that the case will be heard in public at 14:30 on February 14, 2023.

Original title: Ju Jingyi sued Weishang for infringing portrait rights and demanded an apology and compensation of 200,000

