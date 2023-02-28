Time for changes for Spotify: between the first tests for NFTs and the integration of OpenAI AI into its app, the streaming music giant seems ready to leap into the future. Before taking the “big step”, however, it seems that Spotify wants to change another function used by millions of users every day.

We are talking about theheart icon under the songs currently playing, which will soon disappear completely from the Spotify iOS and Android app. The latter, until now, allowed you to insert with a tap a song particularly appreciated in one’s own library, within the playlist of the “liked songs”.

Now, however, the heart will be replaced by the “+” buttonwhich will combine the functions of the icon it will replace with those of the prompt “add to playlist”. How exactly does this Spotify “heart” redesign work? You can find more information in the infographic at the bottom of this news, released by the streaming service itself, but just know that:

By tapping the “+” button once you will add the track to the playlist of the “liked” songs.

you will add the track to the playlist of the “liked” songs. By tapping the “+” button twice, however, you can add the track to a second one playlistthrough a special menu that will appear after the second touch.

Still tapping “+” for the second time, then, you can delete the song from one or more playlists among those you have created.

The new icon will be active soon both for songs and for podcasts and audiobooks: once you touch the “+” for the first time, it will turn into a green icon, which will allow you to quickly check which songs you have saved and which you haven’t.

According to a Spotify blog post, the feature is for facilitate the process of saving songs and management of playlist: the graphic change and the retirement of the “heart”, in fact, would be the result of a research among users and should “help reduce time and give users the ability to add a song to multiple playlists at the same time”.