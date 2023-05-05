Home » Chat GPT, describe my value | DiePresse.com
Technology

Chat GPT, describe my value | DiePresse.com

by admin
Chat GPT, describe my value | DiePresse.com

Who feels responsible for developing software according to ethical principles? Often nobody. It is all the more important to deal with it as a person and to keep control.

If you ask the chatbot Chat GPT to introduce yourself, the answer is less than four seconds in coming: “I am an assistant, a large language model that was trained by OpenAI.” It takes just as little patience to play music via voice control or the to have a (personalized) bedtime story read to you.

Digitization affects almost every area of ​​life. While consumers watch impassively as tech giants (Apple, TikTok, Meta, Microsoft, Google, Amazon) from China and the USA present new platforms, key co-developers are retreating. Most recently Google employee and scientist Geoffrey Hinton. The pioneer in the field of neural networks resigned. One reason for this is the concern of “losing control over technology”. He warns against giving robots the opportunity to “set sub-goals” of their own: such as “getting more power”.

Time to bring humanity into the digital world

Concerns that MSG Plaut CEO Georg Krause also understands: “Digitization is changing our world and society.

See also  "Immediately restore ChatGpt in Italy". Entrepreneurs and academics launch a petition

You may also like

Multi-platform “World Tree Labyrinth Ⅰ·Ⅱ·Ⅲ HD REMASTER” Traditional...

Why do dogs spin around before crouching?

[Quotation]SONY INZONE M9, M3 Gaming Monitor supports 4K/144Hz...

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of...

Apple puts original iPad Air, Thunderbolt display on...

Croatian electric car company builds stationary storage for...

If Apple restricts USB-C transfer speed, EU warns...

This action-packed platformer is free for a limited...

MSR special fair for the economic region of...

Quickly organize iPhone desktop teaching! Teach you to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy