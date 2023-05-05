Chat GPT, describe my value | DiePresse.com

Who feels responsible for developing software according to ethical principles? Often nobody. It is all the more important to deal with it as a person and to keep control.

If you ask the chatbot Chat GPT to introduce yourself, the answer is less than four seconds in coming: “I am an assistant, a large language model that was trained by OpenAI.” It takes just as little patience to play music via voice control or the to have a (personalized) bedtime story read to you.

Digitization affects almost every area of ​​life. While consumers watch impassively as tech giants (Apple, TikTok, Meta, Microsoft, Google, Amazon) from China and the USA present new platforms, key co-developers are retreating. Most recently Google employee and scientist Geoffrey Hinton. The pioneer in the field of neural networks resigned. One reason for this is the concern of “losing control over technology”. He warns against giving robots the opportunity to “set sub-goals” of their own: such as “getting more power”.

Time to bring humanity into the digital world

Concerns that MSG Plaut CEO Georg Krause also understands: “Digitization is changing our world and society.