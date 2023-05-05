Further development of the Reutlingen headache conference – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

AK Gesunde Gemeinde Eningen is expanding the content and network of the Reutlingen headache conference – a new event format at the Eningen health center

The interdisciplinary information and hands-on event on the topic of headaches showed the increasing need for cooperation between health experts from the Reutlingen region. People plagued by headaches look for possible ways out of the pain and look forward to impulses for relief. For this reason, the processes have been further expanded and the network is to be further expanded. This is to help as many people as possible.

Episodic or chronic headaches are a very complex issue and the causes can be varied. “It is recommended that healthcare professionals think and work across disciplines. Due to the very good experiences of the Reutlingen headache conference over the last six years, the willingness for interdisciplinary cooperation among all those involved has continued to grow,” says Volker Feyerabend, co-chairman of the Healthy Community Working Group and advisory board member of the health forum. “Also because the knowledge of those affected is growing thanks to the “Headache Conference” and the interactive event that is currently being held.”

Headache continues to be an area of ​​research and knowledge and treatment options are constantly improving. Science regularly publishes new findings on the causes and treatment of headaches. It is therefore important to recognize the connections and to know which specialists are dealing with the topic and are up-to-date.

For example, connections between stress, incorrect bite, cramped muscles and visual disturbances can be better recognized and treated through a holistic view of the human being. For the interdisciplinary cooperation of the specialists, there are regular meetings for an informal exchange and to discuss specific patient cases – with their consent. It is also determined together whether one or the other patient could get help from another colleague.

At events, for example, helpful information is conveyed in small groups every 15 minutes, visual objects are shown, tests are offered and exercises to participate and to do at home are shown. The very high level of interest in the last event at the health center in Eningen, with around fifty participants, showed that the need for learning and knowledge is very high. After all, everyone is affected by headaches in the course of life. Speakers from different areas reported on their findings and experiences – physiotherapist Gerardus van Rossenberg from Eningen, dentist Dr.-medic stom W. Alfred Zawadzki from Reutlingen, ergotherapist Angelika Weckmann from Pfullingen, master optician Michael Bayer from Reutlingen and as a guest therapist Karin Aulwurm on the subject Relaxation.

Now the network is to be further expanded and further guest lecturers invited. For example, specialist areas of nutrition, medical science and psychological issues are considered. “The beneficiary of the increased cooperation is the affected patient, whose suffering can be dealt with more efficiently through the various treatment options,” says Volker Feyerabend, also head of the Reutlingen Headache Conference. “One should only know where to turn to get help with recurring headaches.”

The website kopfweh-konferenz-reutlingen.de provides information about the specialists and the subject of headaches. In addition, the therapists participating in the headache conference try to treat the patients quickly in order to avoid chronification. Appointments with the therapists are scheduled specifically for this purpose.

And another important insight is: Active counteraction! Even small measures help better in the long term than combating the symptoms and short-term relief with a painkiller. The feedback and sometimes very detailed questions from the audience showed the team once again that the specialists working in the Reutlingen district are on the right track together.

Additional Information:

www.Kopfweh-Konferenz-Reutlingen.de

www.ForumGesundeGemeinde.de

www.Gesundheitsforum-Eningen.de

www.facebook.com/GesundeGemeindeEningen

