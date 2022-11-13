(Photo flipped by Nintendo)

At the financial report meeting Nintendo held recently, in addition to announcing the list of the top ten best-selling games in the history of its game console Switch, it also announced that it will jointly establish a limited company called “Nintendo System” with DeNA, which is expected to be released in April next year. Officially launched on March 3, the two parties will jointly develop a new system based on the Nintendo Account (Nintendo Account), and are committed to investing in the development of additional value-added content, with a view to further expanding more diverse digital businesses.

In addition, Nintendo officially disclosed the data of the online service of the “Nintendo Switch Online” paid plan. As of the end of September this year, the cumulative number of online paid members has exceeded 36 million, an increase of 10% compared to the same period last year.

At present, the Nintendo Switch Online online service mainly provides paid members to enjoy five functions, including: online battles with players from all over the world, free download and play of classic nostalgic games on red and white consoles, game records in the console can be stored and backed up through the cloud, and members exclusive The bonus rewards are linked with the smartphone app.

What are the plans for the future to increase the number of paid members of the existing Nintendo Switch Online?

According to the latest report from foreign media Nintendolife, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said in an interview that at this stage, various measures and functional mechanisms are being considered to allow paying players to enjoy more gaming experiences, such as further enhancing service content. However, no further details were provided. Only with reserved words, the future plan will continue to invest in new systems based on Nintendo accounts and develop new functions to establish a closer connection and long-term interaction with players.

