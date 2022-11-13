Mega food recall for mortadella Veroni, here’s what it is and all the details published on the website of the Ministry of Health.

a mega food recall was published on the official website of the Ministry of Health and the cause is once again the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. This bacterium in this last period made a clean sweep and this time it was the turn of several batches of Veroni mortadella. Here are all the details.

Mortadella withdrawn due to the presence of bacteria: mega food recall

Between 3 and 4 November 2022, the food recall cards were compiled and subsequently published on the official website of the Ministry of Health. Veroni mortadella slices, both with and without pistachio. This product is marketed by F.lli Veroni fu Angelo Spa, which is also the manufacturer: the identification code is IT 280L CE and is based in Viale Saltini 15/17, 42015 Correggio (RE).

I lots affected are different and are:

All TMC lots prior to December 27, 2022

TMC lots prior to December 27, 2022 P02221001 maturity 7 November 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02227301 maturity 8 January 2023, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02223003 maturity 7 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02222201 maturity 7 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02223101 maturity November 13, 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02223801 maturity 20 November 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02223802 maturity November 26, 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02224401 maturity 7 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02222303 maturity November 27, 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02223702 maturity 12 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02224309 maturity 25 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

P02224401 maturity 7 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);

PF2227316maturity 9 January 2023, weight 350 grams (variable weight).

As mentioned, the reason for the food recall is of a microbiological nature, i.e. traces of the bacterium have been detected Listeria monocytogenes in the lots mentioned. Among the warnings indicated in the sheet, those who have purchased one of the aforementioned lots are invited not to consume the product at all and to return it to the point of sale purchased.