Home Health mortadella alert for microbiological risk
Health

mortadella alert for microbiological risk

by admin
mortadella alert for microbiological risk

Mega food recall for mortadella Veroni, here’s what it is and all the details published on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Mortadella slice (Canva)

a mega food recall was published on the official website of the Ministry of Health and the cause is once again the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. This bacterium in this last period made a clean sweep and this time it was the turn of several batches of Veroni mortadella. Here are all the details.

Mortadella withdrawn due to the presence of bacteria: mega food recall

Mortadella recall card
Mortadella recall card (Screen Ministry of Health)

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF TODAY:

Between 3 and 4 November 2022, the food recall cards were compiled and subsequently published on the official website of the Ministry of Health. Veroni mortadella slices, both with and without pistachio. This product is marketed by F.lli Veroni fu Angelo Spa, which is also the manufacturer: the identification code is IT 280L CE and is based in Viale Saltini 15/17, 42015 Correggio (RE).

I lots affected are different and are:

  • All TMC lots prior to December 27, 2022
  • P02221001maturity 7 November 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02227301maturity 8 January 2023, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02223003maturity 7 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02222201maturity 7 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02223101maturity November 13, 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02223801maturity 20 November 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02223802maturity November 26, 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02224401maturity 7 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02222303maturity November 27, 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02223702maturity 12 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02224309maturity 25 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • P02224401maturity 7 December 2022, weight 350 grams (variable weight);
  • PF2227316maturity 9 January 2023, weight 350 grams (variable weight).
See also  Teeth and hearing, the diet to follow to keep them in good condition

Follow our videos and stories on Instagram

As mentioned, the reason for the food recall is of a microbiological nature, i.e. traces of the bacterium have been detected Listeria monocytogenes in the lots mentioned. Among the warnings indicated in the sheet, those who have purchased one of the aforementioned lots are invited not to consume the product at all and to return it to the point of sale purchased.

You may also like

Madrid, 200,000 people on the streets to defend...

Trauma injury or Covid outcomes, a “brain” makes...

Heart failure, November heat can increase risk

Food wizards, Luisa Ranieri: “A cartoon that has...

Early dementia in those who have been exposed...

Regenerative medicine and type 1 diabetes: the stem...

Heart failure, November heat can increase risk

Diabetes. All new therapies

At the start of the anti-flu campaign, De...

Diabetes: Patient Requests

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy