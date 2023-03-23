Home Technology ChatGPT, ChatSonic choose Opera browser to introduce two artificial intelligence-ePrice.HK
After Microsoft announced that it would add the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chat function to the Edge browser, Opera soon announced that it would follow suit and planned to integrate ChatGPT as well. After more than a month, Opera finally announced the results yesterday. In addition to adding ChatGPT and ChatSonic to the sidebar, it also added a new smart function of AI Prompts.

Featured AI Prompts function

To use the new features mentioned above, in addition to updating the Opera browser to the latest version, you must also activate the AI ​​Prompts option in Easy Setup. As for Opera GX browser users, you need to enable the Early Bird function in the settings. After completing the setup and logging into the account, the user will see the chatbot button on the sidebar, and click to start using it.

Two AI tools to choose

Opera will focus on AI Prompts. When users select text during browsing, AI Prompts will suggest how to interact with the chat robot. Green represents ChatGPT, while purple uses ChatSonic’s service. Opera said that this is their first step towards artificial intelligence, and the next step will be to build an artificial intelligence browser engine based on GPT.

Source: engadget

