ChatGPT: Cybercriminals Exploit OpenAI’s AI Tool for Bank Data Theft and Scams, Warns ESET

Title: Cybercriminals Exploit OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI Tool for Banking Scams and Extortion, Warns ESET

Subtitle: Phishing attacks and fake websites on the rise as criminals target unsuspecting users

(Date), (Location) – OpenAI’s popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, ChatGPT, has become a favored weapon for cybercriminals engaged in bank data theft, extortion, and scams, cautioning global cybersecurity firm ESET.

According to ESET, numerous phishing campaigns have been identified on websites notorious for launching attacks via deceptive messages, emails, and counterfeit social media platforms, all purporting to feature the latest version of ChatGPT.

Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, Head of ESET’s Latin America research laboratory, explains, “The modus operandi of the criminals remains the same: impersonate genuine sites to trick users, exploiting the rising popularity of chatbot technology.”

ChatGPT, launched in November 2022, is available in both free and paid versions, offering users a near-human-like conversational experience by adapting responses to their specific inquiries.

Amaya further reveals, “ESET had previously uncovered instances of fake ChatGPT websites, malicious browser extensions, and even applications that distributed Trojans to steal sensitive banking information.”

To lure unsuspecting victims, the attackers strategically placed advertisements at the top of search results, often using phrases like “Chat GPT 4” or “Chat GPT for Android.”

Among the first search results, a seemingly authentic website address, chatgptui.com, continues to deceive users, deploying the genuine AI tool’s logo but bearing stark differences. Once users enter their email address, the malicious scam begins, coercing them into sharing their banking details under the guise of facilitating transactions via ChatGPT.

In a recent report, Palo Alto Networks’ Threat Intelligence and Research Unit highlighted a surge in the registration of domain names closely associated with ChatGPT. Between November 2022 and early April 2023, monthly domain registrations showed an alarming 910 percent increase, emphasizing the growing threat landscape.

Earlier this year, information security company Tenable issued an advisory, warning users about the potential exploitation of ChatGPT by cybercriminals. They cautioned that this advanced technology tool presents an attractive opportunity for criminals to develop sophisticated strategies to perpetrate scams and extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

As the use of ChatGPT continues to gain popularity, experts urge users to remain vigilant and exercise caution while disclosing personal information online. It is recommended that users only interact with trusted platforms and ensure they confirm the authenticity of websites and applications before sharing any sensitive data.

OpenAI and ESET are actively collaborating to enhance security measures and combat the misuse of their cutting-edge technologies, striving to foster safer digital environments for users worldwide.

