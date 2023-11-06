ChatGpt multiplies: everyone will be able to create their dream AI and will also be able to sell it

And the day came when ChatGpt multiplied giving rise to myriads of “GPTs”, viz customized versions of generative artificial intelligence who expresses himself as a human being.

OpenAIthe company that unveiled ChatGpt exactly one year ago, announced it during its first Dev Day – a day dedicated to developers – which was held in San Francisco.

Soon all subscribers to the “Plus” version of ChatGpt – 20 euros per month plus taxes – will be able to create their own AI without being software programming experts. They will have access to the new function, which can be reached at chatgpt.com/createeven companies using the Enterprise subscription.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, during DevDay (afp)

“We are making customized versions of ChatGpt available to users that can be used for a specific purpose – OpenAI announced on its official blog -. They are simply called GPT and allow anyone to create versions of ChatGpt better suited to certain tasks in everyday life, at home or at work.”

“Plus and Enterprise users will be able to start creating their GPTs starting this week” OpenAI communicated, without making any distinction between users from different countries. Usually ChatGpt upgrades start from the USA and reach Europe later, and therefore Italy.

In short, everyone will have the ChatGpt of his dreams. And he will be able to share it, if he wants, with others. In this regard, OpenAI announced the birth – “at the end of November” – of “GPT Store”a virtual shop that users can use to sell their creatures.

“Once in the store – announced OpenAI – the GPTs become traceable and can climb the sales rankings. We’ll also highlight the most useful GPTs we spot in categories like “productivity,” “education,” and “entertainment.” In the coming months you will also be able to earn money based on how many people use a GPT”.

In addition to the ability to create their own AI, users will be able to choose between hundreds of GPTs ready for use.

OpenAI gave some examples: “Sous Chef”, for example, is ready to provide recipes “based on the foods you love and the ingredients you have”; “Math Mentor” promises to give support to parents who need to help their children with mathematics; “Tech Support Advisor” is a consultant who can give “step by step” instructions on any issue regarding technological devices, from printers to smartphones; finally, the “Creative Writing Coach” offers to “read your writings and give you feedback to improve your skills”.

(afp)

From the DevDay stage, the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, also announced a new version of the most advanced ChatGpt model, called Gpt-4 Turbo, which will be able to manage an even larger context than in the past, equal to 128K. This means that the model can consider and generate text based on a context with a maximum length of 128,000 tokens. A token, in generative AI, symbolizes a word but also a space between two terms or a punctuation mark.

It also increases the “knowledge” of the facts on which Gpt-4 Turbo will be basedwhich will arrive until April 2023. GPT4 Turbo will be immediately available to developers who base their AI models on the ChatGpt API.