Sisal, the seventh edition of the GoBeyond call for ideas is underway

Registrations for the seventh edition of GoBeyond’s Call for ideas are open from 31 Julythe responsible innovation platform conceived and wanted by Sisal to support the development of startups and entrepreneurial projects that have a positive impact on society.

In recent years, GoBeyond has established itself as an innovation ecosystem with over 1100 startups that have participated in previous editions of the Call for ideas and beyond 1000 innovators and startuppers who took part in Academy courses and Community meetings to strengthen the culture and tools of responsible innovation. “Innovation and responsibility are the drivers of Sisal’s long-term growth strategy”, commented Camilla Folladori, Chief Strategy Officer of Sisal. “GoBeyond embodies our constant attention to scouting and seeding of innovative ideas and business models, in line with our Open Innovation strategy and our commitment to create a more sustainable, digital and inclusive future”.

The winning startup of the 2023 edition of GoBeyond will receive a prize of 50 thousand euros made available by Sisal as well as a mentorship program for all 6 finalistssecured by renewed network of partners which will offer skills and know-how to respond to all the development needs of startups. This edition of GoBeyond’s Call for ideas also provides an online incubation pathin collaboration with Startup Geeks, per le 3 startup “concept only” most deserving, i.e. those entrepreneurial realities that have not yet been established and that do not yet have a tested product or service. In fact, the goal is to increasingly increase the number of startups that benefit from the prizes up for grabs, recognizing not only the entrepreneurial ideas that have already been implemented, but offering a package of benefits that considers all stages of a project’s evolution.

To participate in the Call for ideas, simply register on the GoBeyond.info website, access the application form and describe the project by attaching a pitch and a video presentation. Registrations are open until 31 October 2023. Among the evaluation criteria followed in the selection, alongside the degree of originality and innovation, utility, feasibility and scalability, this edition adds the social impact of the startup, which must be able to generate shared value for all stakeholders, improving economic, social and environmental conditions.

Important companies specializing in various fields collaborate with Gobeyond and represent a fundamental support for the finalist startups thanks to the sharing of their consolidated skills: Carter&Benson, StartupItalia, Italian Tech, Mamacrowd, Google, La Carica delle 101, Startup Geeks, K&L Gates, FoundationC, frog-Part of Capgemini Invent, Social Innovation Teams, NTT DATA, A4W (Angels for Women), SheTech e Alkemy. Over the years, GoBeyond has become one of the best-known startup competitions in Italy: with over 350 startups participating in the Call for ideas in 2022, GoBeyond recognizes and promotes the positive impact of responsible innovation and offers concrete support to startups, young entrepreneurs and potential innovators.

