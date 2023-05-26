ChatGPT provider could turn its back on the EU

The reason for the considerations is a planned law to regulate artificial intelligence. It stipulates that companies must disclose any copyrighted material they use.

ChatGPT provider OpenAI is considering an exit from Europe in light of upcoming European Union (EU) regulations on artificial intelligence (AI). Before taking such a step, OpenAI will first try to comply with the European requirements as soon as they are determined, said Sam Altman, co-founder and head of the Microsoft holding OpenAI on Wednesday at an event in London.

“The current draft of the EU AI law would be over-regulation, but we have been told that it is to be withdrawn.” The proposal is still the subject of ongoing discussions.

At the beginning of the month, the EU agreed on a draft set of rules. The AI ​​regulation law stipulates that companies developing so-called generative AI like ChatGPT must disclose any copyrighted material used. Representatives of the Parliament, the EU Council and the Commission are currently finalizing the details. In addition to the consultations on regulation, the EU wants to persuade companies to make a voluntary commitment. To this end, the Commission is planning a framework agreement with the Internet group Google and other companies.

With the release of ChatGPT, OpenAI triggered the current hype about Generative AI. It simulates human interaction and can create text, images or videos using just a few keywords.

(APA/Reuters)