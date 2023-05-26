Tinghir Court holds a ceremony honoring four judges

The Court of First Instance in Tinghir organized, on Thursday evening, a ceremony honoring four judges who were included in the recent transitional movement to different courts in Morocco, as well as an employee of the Public Prosecution Clerk with the same wisdom who was referred to relative retirement, in recognition of their efforts to advance the judicial work.

The ceremony was presided over by the first president of the Court of Appeal of Ouarzazate, Rachida Abdelnabi, and its public prosecutor, Mohamed Mounir El Idrissi, and the president of the court of first instance, Abdellatif El Fatehi, and the public prosecutor, Abdelrahman Laghzaoui, in the presence of the sub-director at the Court of Appeal, Mohamed Zaouk, and the chief clerk. The court’s officers, the head of the Public Prosecution office, a number of judges, male and female employees of the court itself, representatives of lawyers, notaries, transcribers and judicial commissioners.

During this honoring ceremony, which was supervised by Mr. Mustafa Amlaqi, gratitude and appreciation for the services rendered by the transferees and those referred to the relative retirement of justice in the Court of First Instance in Tinghir were expressed, through the words of judicial officials on the occasion.

In their speeches, the judicial officials emphasized that the honored judges and employees performed their judicial and professional duties with efficiency, impartiality, objectivity, responsibility and patriotism, highlighting that this honoring not only aims to strengthen the relationship between all components of the judicial body and the justice family in the Court of First Instance in Tinghir, but also aims to continue the bonds of cooperation between judges and deputies. Moving to support and serve justice and the common good, in implementation of the directives of the First Judge, King Mohammed VI.

The judicial officials involved in the honoring ceremony wished success to the transferred judges in their new duties, welcoming the new judges who were appointed in the recent period, noting the efforts of all judges, their efforts and dedication to work.

The ceremony featured the presentation of symbolic gifts to the transferred judges and the employee referred to relative retirement.

The first president of the Ouarzazate Court of Appeal and its public prosecutor called on the judges to continue the journey with all seriousness and integrity, in order to achieve justice and serve the citizen and the public interest.

It is noteworthy that the honors included Professor Rachid Idrissi (Deputy President of the Court of First Instance in Tinghir), who was promoted and appointed counselor at the Ouarzazate Court of Appeal, and Professor Hassan Al-Bakri, who was transferred to the Court of First Instance in Fiqah Bensalah, and Professor Noureddine Merdas, who was transferred to the Court of First Instance in Oued Zem, And Mr. Ibrahim Hakki (Deputy King’s Prosecutor) who is transferred to the Court of First Instance in Rashidiya, and Youssef Marius, an employee of the Court of First Instance who is retired.