Government gives the latest adjustments for the pension reform presentation

AT accelerated MARCHES with last-minute meetings with parliamentarians, the last details are defined to adjust the presentation of the pension reform.

This was stated by the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, when pointing out that they have been working on the last details with the senators presenting to file the presentation and cite the first debate.

“We are in the closing of the articles that we are missing, which are seven, the Ministry of Finance has already presented its proposal and the speakers will be the ones who finish finalizing it to file it in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Ramírez was emphatic in pointing out that she is analyzing the proposals of some congressmen, such as Senator Norma Hurtado, who proposed lowering the age of women from 65 to 60 years, in the solidarity pillar.

“We are working, because there are a few concerns, in the semi-contributory regime, which was required for everyone’s peace of mind, while in the pillars they requested that the actuarial study be presented, which was carried out in depth,” he said.

According to the minister, the pension reform meetings have been accompanied by the Ministry of Finance.

“The Minister of Finance reassured the financial viability, and because this reform contributes, not only to equity, but also to fiscal sustainability, concerns that were resolved before the senators,” he pointed out.

He confirmed that a lot of progress has been made in the meetings, although two articles remain to be defined, which are the ones he is working on. In addition, he stressed that changes will not be made in the presentation, but will be left for debate. “This is part of the discussions that will take place in the debate of the Seventh Committee of the Senate,” he said.

He also stressed that the pension reform has the support of the OECD and the International Labor Organization, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, because these projects are collecting recommendations with international standards.

“It is important to understand that the OECD is asking us, they are not saying that outsourcing deepens, inequality and poverty, a practice that must be prohibited, to this are added collective agreements and union contracts,” he said.

Precisely, this week the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, came up against him by ensuring that people who report income of up to three minimum wages would be required to contribute to the Premium Media Regime, ending the right to decide which system is best suited to your needs.

Therefore, the system change may not have the expected effects. “The implications that this reform could entail must be reviewed in depth, it cannot violate the right to freedom of choice when choosing between the two types of regimes,” said Camargo.

It is worth mentioning that, currently, 18.6 million people contribute to the Individual Savings with Solidarity Regime (Rais, private funds) and approximately 6.7 million people in the Medium Premium Regime (RPM, Colpensiones).

“This project provides that those who contribute on the basis of up to three current legal minimum wages plus those who contribute on that same salary base in private funds, do so in Colpensiones. Only those who earn more than three minimum wages will be able to allocate contributions to private funds,” said the defender.

For this reason, it is induced that the majority of contributors make their savings in Colpensiones, in which, through a common fund, the distribution of allowances will be generated to people who have already acquired their right to a pension.

Another aspect that worries unions, unions and ordinary people is that people should increase their contribution weeks, increasing the barriers that arise to get a decent pension.

“The reform must present structural solutions to the shortcomings of the current pension system and the possibility of a free choice of regime must be generated and that people can continue contributing to their pension according to their economic situation,” Camargo concluded.