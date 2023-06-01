Cheap mobile phone contracts in June 23

If you need a mobile phone contract that can be canceled on a monthly basis, you should compare prices, because cheap tariffs are available from just a few euros a month. We compared popular SIM-only tariffs in the Telekom, Vodafone and o2 networks and reveal who offers the best value for money in June 2023.
Can be canceled monthly: top mobile phone contracts in June 2023
Tying yourself to a cell phone provider for two years or more isn’t for everyone – especially since the prices for cell phone tariffs now change almost weekly. Those of you who want to remain flexible and are therefore looking for one Mobile phone tariff that can be canceled monthly are, SIM-only tariffs offer a cheap alternative to long-term contracts.
Mobile phone tariffs that can be canceled monthly in the Telekom, Vodafone & o2 network
We took a closer look at all SIM-only mobile phone contracts from different providers and compared them with each other. The only requirement is that you cancel with a maximum notice period of 1 month can. Depending on how much data volume you need, one or the other offer is more attractively priced. The choice of mobile network also plays a decisive role in pricing. Telekom-Tariffs are generally the most expensive, then follows Vodafone and mobile phone contracts in the network of o2 are usually the cheapest. However, these rough guidelines can change due to short-term tariff campaigns. The following providers are currently particularly inexpensive in the respective network:
Danger! The following offers are only valid for a limited time:
Inexpensive mobile phone contracts: without or rather with a smartphone?
Which is cheaper: buy the smartphone and tariff separately or in a tariff bundle with a contract period of mostly 24 months? Anyone who has anything to do with mobile phones and mobile communications has certainly heard this question several times. There is no clear answer to this, as it depends on the respective offer and your own requirements. However, you can always calculate for yourself whether a tariff deal is good or not, simply explained in this one Video:
