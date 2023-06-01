Cambrex celebrates the grand opening of the new Q1 Scientific facility in…

Cambrex

East Rutherford, N.J. (ots/PRNewswire)

Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing company (CDMO) providing active pharmaceutical ingredients, drug products and analytical services across the drug lifecycle, yesterday celebrated the grand opening of its new Q1 Scientific facility in Belgium and announced the signing of a new commercial agreement known with QUALIblood. QUALIblood is a Belgium-based contract research company that supports pharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostics companies, hospitals and universities with analytical services for blood tests and hemocompatibility tests.

Jonathan Douxfils, CEO of QUALIblood, said, “This agreement represents a significant milestone for all parties as it brings together Q1 Scientific’s expertise in delivering world-class stability storage solutions with QUALIblood’s renowned research capabilities.”

“We are pleased to provide biological storage media to QUALIblood and its partners to advance research, develop innovative solutions and support the scientific community’s efforts to improve medical care,” said Stephen Delaney, Managing Director at Q1 Scientific “This partnership fills a significant gap in the Belgian and European biobanking ecosystem, where there is a growing need for safe and reliable storage solutions for biological samples.”

With a grand opening ceremony, Q1 Scientific inaugurated its new stability warehouse in Villers-le-Bouillet, which extends over 2,000 square meters and is equipped with state-of-the-art temperature-controlled storage chambers and the latest monitoring and security systems. The event was attended by senior government officials, industry experts and key stakeholders.

The expansion into Belgium complements Q1 Scientific’s existing presence in Waterford, Ireland and is consistent with Cambrex’s strategy to expand its portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical development and manufacturing solutions in North America and Europe.

Information about Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug ingredients, drug products and analytical services throughout the drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of more than 2,400 professionals serving global customers from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in the branded and generic drug markets for the development and manufacturing of APIs and finished dosage forms.

Cambrex offers a range of specialty drug technologies and capabilities including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state research, materials characterization and high potency drugs. In addition, Cambrex has the ability to support conventional dosage forms, including oral solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as e.g. B. Modified-release tablets, fixed-dose combination products, pediatric products, bilayer tablets, stick packs, topical products, controlled substances and sterile and non-sterile ointments.

About Q1 Scientific

Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex Group company, provides environmentally controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries from its 2,000m² cGMP facility in Belgium. With state of the art facilities and expertise in

In the areas of temperature-controlled storage, monitoring and security, Q1 Scientific ensures the integrity and stability of its customers’ products throughout their life cycle.

Headquartered in Ireland, Q1 Scientific operates multiple facilities in Europe and provides comprehensive stability storage solutions to customers worldwide. Q1 Scientific is revolutionizing the way pharmaceutical companies store their products, helping new drugs get to market faster and companies saving the cost of building and monitoring their own storage chambers.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198585/Cambrex_Logo.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830431/3511341/Q1_Scientific_Cambrex_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambrex-feiert-die-feierliche-eroffnung-der-neuen-q1-scientific-einrichtung-in-belgien-und-schlieWt-den-ersten-kommerziellen-vertrag-uber-stabilitatslagerung-ab-301838845.html

Original content from: Cambrex, transmitted by news aktuell