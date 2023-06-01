What Novak Djokovic put under his shirt | Sport

Novak Djokovic intrigued many with this move

Izvor: Twitter/TennisChannel

Novak Djokovic’s move on one break between points intrigued everyone who followed his match against Marton Fučovic at Roland Garros. At one point, Novak received a sticker and it seemed to replace the existing one, which he already had on his chest.

Speculations immediately began on social networks that these are magnets that stick to the body to relieve pain. Considering Novak’s movement and dynamics during the match against Fučović, it seems that they helped him and that they removed the pain of the Serbian tennis player during the extremely tense first set, which lasted as long as an hour and a half, and then they helped him in the dominantly won second set, 6:0. .