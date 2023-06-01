Home » What Novak Djokovic put under his shirt | Sport
World

What Novak Djokovic put under his shirt | Sport

by admin
What Novak Djokovic put under his shirt | Sport

Novak Djokovic intrigued many with this move

Izvor: Twitter/TennisChannel

Novak Djokovic’s move on one break between points intrigued everyone who followed his match against Marton Fučovic at Roland Garros. At one point, Novak received a sticker and it seemed to replace the existing one, which he already had on his chest.

Speculations immediately began on social networks that these are magnets that stick to the body to relieve pain. Considering Novak’s movement and dynamics during the match against Fučović, it seems that they helped him and that they removed the pain of the Serbian tennis player during the extremely tense first set, which lasted as long as an hour and a half, and then they helped him in the dominantly won second set, 6:0. .

See also  Assange: GB orders extradition to the US

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro 1 June...

These 2 small fruit trees are easy to...

The Tomavistas shares the schedules of this edition

U.S. pilot rescued after ejecting from F-5 jet...

Cnn, audio with Trump discussing secret file taken...

Lilibet turns 2: the big party for Harry...

Furious Monkey House, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

A recording frames Trump: in his hands top...

Novak Djokovic press conference Roland Garros | Sport

fatal penalties for the Giallorossi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy